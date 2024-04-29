Stocks To Watch: UltraTech, Maruti Suzuki, HCLTech, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank

The stocks of Maruti Suzuki Ltd., HCLTech Ltd., Yes Bank Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. will be in focus after it announced its quarterly earnings. In addition, UltraTech Cement Ltd., Tata Chemicals Ltd. and KPIT Technologies Ltd. will be in the spotlight as it announces its quarterly results.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. and Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. will also be in focus after the Reserve Bank of India issued guidelines on Friday for SFBs that are looking to convert into universal banks through on-tap licensing.

Adani Global Ltd., Mauritius, has acquired a 49% stake in Adani Esyasoft Smart Solutions Ltd., Abu Dhabi, from UAE-based Esyasoft Holding Ltd. for $24,500 or about Rs 20 lakh, it said in an exchange filing on Friday.

Most markets in Asia-Pacific region extended gains on Monday as stocks on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge rose in line with expectation.

The KOSPI index was trading 17.33 points or 0.65% higher at 2,673.66, and the S&P ASX 200 was 44.30 points or 0.58% up at 7,620.20 as of 06:27 a.m.

Wall Street breathed a sigh of relief after the recent economic data did not further erode the case for rate cuts this year, Bloomberg said. A rally in the world’s largest technology companies also lifted stocks.

The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq Composite rose by 1.02% and 2.03%, respectively, as of Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.40%.

Brent crude was trading 0.77% lower at $88.81 a barrel. Gold declined 0.26% to $2,331.90 an ounce.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 13 point or 0.06% higher at 22,646.50 as of 06:30 a.m.

India's benchmark stock indices ended lower on Friday, snapping a six-day rally, as Bajaj Finance Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and ICICI Bank dragged. However, the benchmarks on a weekly basis closed higher.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 150.40 points, or 0.67%, lower at 22,419.95, and the S&P Sensex declined 609.28 points, or 0.82%, to end at 73,730.16.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Friday for the fifth consecutive session. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,408.9 crore and domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the fifth day and mopped up equities worth Rs 4,356.8 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency closed 2 paise weaker against the US dollar at Rs 83.35.