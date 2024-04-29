Yes Bank Shares Surge Over Two-Month High After Q4 Profit More Than Doubles

Shares of Yes Bank Ltd. surged to over a two-month high on Monday after its profit more than doubled in the fourth quarter. The private lender's net profit surged 123% year-on-year to Rs 452 crore in the quarter ended March 2024, according to an exchange filing. The jump was due to higher other income and lower provisioning.

In an analysts' call on Monday after Yes Bank Q4 results, the private lender said it is moving towards RoA accretive products. Furthermore, the company expects its provisioning coverage ratio to surpass 70% next year.

Recoveries and upgrades were about Rs 6,000 crore in FY24, and the lender intends to maintain it at the current level, Yes Bank said in an analyst call.