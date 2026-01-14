Stocks To Watch Today: ICICI Lombard, Tata Elxsi, Endurance Tech, NLC India, Paytm, Just Dial

Endurance Technologies Ltd., NLC India Ltd., One 97 Communications Ltd., Infosys Ltd. and Indian Overseas Bank are some of the stocks that will draw the market's interest on Wednesday.

Birlasoft: Receives penalty of 11,796 euros from Belgium body.

Thomas Cook India: Signs MOU with Gujarat Govt to boost domestic tourism.

Sagar Cements: The company sells 7.76% stake of Andhra Cements Via OFS.

Ola Electric Mobility: The company re-introduced Ola Muhurat Mahotsav campaign starting Jan 14. The customers can avail benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh on Ola Shakti Model Products.

Anand Rathi Share and StockBrokers: Arm Anand Rathi International Ventures to enter Investment, Merchant Banking business in GIFT City. Arm to carry Investment Advisory business in GIFT City.

Endurance Tech: Company eligible to receive incentives worth Rs 859 crore. The incentives increase by Rs 252 crore from Rs 606 crore earlier. Incentives are related to investments made at Waluj Unit. The company to avail incentive as Industrial Promotion Subsidy.

Satin Creditcare: Allots 80,000 NCDs Worth Rs 80 crore.

NLC India: The company in pact with Gujarat Govt to develop large-scale Renewable Energy Projects.

Paytm: The company completed Acquisition of 100% Stake of Fincollect Services from Urja Money. Incorporated arm Paytm Europe payments SA.