Business NewsMarketsStocks To Watch Today: ICICI Lombard, Tata Elxsi, Endurance Tech, NLC India, Paytm, Just Dial
ADVERTISEMENT

Stocks To Watch Today: ICICI Lombard, Tata Elxsi, Endurance Tech, NLC India, Paytm, Just Dial

HDB Financial Services and HDFC AMC will also be among the stocks to watch.

14 Jan 2026, 07:00 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> Stocks To Watch Today: Endurance Technologies, NLC India, Paytm, Infosys And Indian Overseas Bank (Image: Freepik)</p></div>
Stocks To Watch Today: Endurance Technologies, NLC India, Paytm, Infosys And Indian Overseas Bank (Image: Freepik)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Endurance Technologies Ltd., NLC India Ltd., One 97 Communications Ltd., Infosys Ltd. and Indian Overseas Bank are some of the stocks that will draw the market's interest on Wednesday.

  • Birlasoft: Receives penalty of 11,796 euros from Belgium body.

  • Thomas Cook India: Signs MOU with Gujarat Govt to boost domestic tourism.

  • Sagar Cements: The company sells 7.76% stake of Andhra Cements Via OFS.

  • Ola Electric Mobility: The company re-introduced Ola Muhurat Mahotsav campaign starting Jan 14. The customers can avail benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh on Ola Shakti Model Products.

  • Anand Rathi Share and StockBrokers: Arm Anand Rathi International Ventures to enter Investment, Merchant Banking business in GIFT City. Arm to carry Investment Advisory business in GIFT City.

  • Endurance Tech: Company eligible to receive incentives worth Rs 859 crore. The incentives increase by Rs 252 crore from Rs 606 crore earlier. Incentives are related to investments made at Waluj Unit. The company to avail incentive as Industrial Promotion Subsidy.

  • Satin Creditcare: Allots 80,000 NCDs Worth Rs 80 crore.

  • NLC India: The company in pact with Gujarat Govt to develop large-scale Renewable Energy Projects.

  • Paytm: The company completed Acquisition of 100% Stake of Fincollect Services from Urja Money. Incorporated arm Paytm Europe payments SA.

  • Firstsource Solutions: Arm acquired 100% stake in TeleMedik for consideration up to $3 million, including earn-outs.

ALSO READ

Buy, Sell Or Hold: TCS, Siemens, BEL, REC, Eternal, Nalco, Tata Steel — Ask Profit
Opinion
Buy, Sell Or Hold: TCS, Siemens, BEL, REC, Eternal, Nalco, Tata Steel — Ask Profit
Read More

Earnings Post Market Hours

ICICI Lombard Q3 Earnings

  • Net Profit Down 9.1% at Rs. 659 crore vs Rs. 724 crore

  • Net Premium Earned Up 12.7% at Rs. 5,685 crore

  • Gross Premium Up 14.8% at Rs. 7,433 crore vs Rs. 6,474 crore

  • Combined Ratio at 104.5% vs 105.1% (QoQ)

  • Combined Ratio at 104.5% vs 102.7% (YoY)

Tata Elxsi Q3 Earnings (QoQ)

  • Revenue Up 3.9% at Rs. 953 crore vs Rs. 918 crore

  • EBIT Up 17.4% at Rs. 199 crore vs Rs. 170 crore

  • EBIT Margin at 20.9% vs 18.5%

  • Net Profit Down 29.7% at Rs. 109 crore vs Rs. 155 crore

  • Exceptional item of Rs. 96 crore as one-time impact of New Labour Codes

Just Dial Q3 Earnings (QoQ)

  • Net Profit Down 1.3% at Rs. 118 crore vs Rs. 119 crore

  • Revenue Up 0.9% at Rs. 306 crore vs Rs. 303 crore

  • Ebitda Up 9.4% at Rs. 95 crore vs Rs. 87 crore

  • Margin at 31.2% vs 28.7%

ALSO READ

Q3 Results Highlights: Tata Elxsi, ICICI Lombard's Profit Slipped; BoM, ICICI Pru's Bottom-Line Grew
Opinion
Q3 Results Highlights: Tata Elxsi, ICICI Lombard's Profit Slipped; BoM, ICICI Pru's Bottom-Line Grew
Read More

Earnings in Focus

Infosys, HDB Financial Services, HDFC AMC, Indian Overseas Bank, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Union Bank of India, Indosolar

ALSO READ

Q3 Results On Jan 14: Infosys, HDFC AMC, Union Bank Of India — Check Estimates
Opinion
Q3 Results On Jan 14: Infosys, HDFC AMC, Union Bank Of India — Check Estimates
Read More

Trading Tweaks

  • Kotak Mahindra Bank announced ex-stock split from Rs 5/- per share to Re 1/- per share, Ajmera Realty announced ex-stock split from Rs 10/- per share to Rs 2/- per share,

  • Park Medi World will exit anchor lock in period at 2%. Nephrocare Health Services will exit anchor lock in period at 4%.

ALSO READ

Trade Setup For Jan. 14: Options Writing Signals Tight Nifty Range — Check Key Levels
Opinion
Trade Setup For Jan. 14: Options Writing Signals Tight Nifty Range — Check Key Levels
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT