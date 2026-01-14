Stocks To Watch Today: ICICI Lombard, Tata Elxsi, Endurance Tech, NLC India, Paytm, Just Dial
HDB Financial Services and HDFC AMC will also be among the stocks to watch.
Endurance Technologies Ltd., NLC India Ltd., One 97 Communications Ltd., Infosys Ltd. and Indian Overseas Bank are some of the stocks that will draw the market's interest on Wednesday.
Birlasoft: Receives penalty of 11,796 euros from Belgium body.
Thomas Cook India: Signs MOU with Gujarat Govt to boost domestic tourism.
Sagar Cements: The company sells 7.76% stake of Andhra Cements Via OFS.
Ola Electric Mobility: The company re-introduced Ola Muhurat Mahotsav campaign starting Jan 14. The customers can avail benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh on Ola Shakti Model Products.
Anand Rathi Share and StockBrokers: Arm Anand Rathi International Ventures to enter Investment, Merchant Banking business in GIFT City. Arm to carry Investment Advisory business in GIFT City.
Endurance Tech: Company eligible to receive incentives worth Rs 859 crore. The incentives increase by Rs 252 crore from Rs 606 crore earlier. Incentives are related to investments made at Waluj Unit. The company to avail incentive as Industrial Promotion Subsidy.
Satin Creditcare: Allots 80,000 NCDs Worth Rs 80 crore.
NLC India: The company in pact with Gujarat Govt to develop large-scale Renewable Energy Projects.
Paytm: The company completed Acquisition of 100% Stake of Fincollect Services from Urja Money. Incorporated arm Paytm Europe payments SA.
Firstsource Solutions: Arm acquired 100% stake in TeleMedik for consideration up to $3 million, including earn-outs.
Earnings Post Market Hours
ICICI Lombard Q3 Earnings
Net Profit Down 9.1% at Rs. 659 crore vs Rs. 724 crore
Net Premium Earned Up 12.7% at Rs. 5,685 crore
Gross Premium Up 14.8% at Rs. 7,433 crore vs Rs. 6,474 crore
Combined Ratio at 104.5% vs 105.1% (QoQ)
Combined Ratio at 104.5% vs 102.7% (YoY)
Tata Elxsi Q3 Earnings (QoQ)
Revenue Up 3.9% at Rs. 953 crore vs Rs. 918 crore
EBIT Up 17.4% at Rs. 199 crore vs Rs. 170 crore
EBIT Margin at 20.9% vs 18.5%
Net Profit Down 29.7% at Rs. 109 crore vs Rs. 155 crore
Exceptional item of Rs. 96 crore as one-time impact of New Labour Codes
Just Dial Q3 Earnings (QoQ)
Net Profit Down 1.3% at Rs. 118 crore vs Rs. 119 crore
Revenue Up 0.9% at Rs. 306 crore vs Rs. 303 crore
Ebitda Up 9.4% at Rs. 95 crore vs Rs. 87 crore
Margin at 31.2% vs 28.7%
Earnings in Focus
Infosys, HDB Financial Services, HDFC AMC, Indian Overseas Bank, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Union Bank of India, Indosolar
Trading Tweaks
Kotak Mahindra Bank announced ex-stock split from Rs 5/- per share to Re 1/- per share, Ajmera Realty announced ex-stock split from Rs 10/- per share to Rs 2/- per share,
Park Medi World will exit anchor lock in period at 2%. Nephrocare Health Services will exit anchor lock in period at 4%.