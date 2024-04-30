Stock Of The Day: Trent's Q4 Revenue, Profit Rise — Key Levels, Analyst View

Tata retailer Trent Ltd.'s revenue and net profit rose in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Revenue jumped 53.4% year-on-year to Rs 3,187 crore during the January-March period. This compares to Rs 2,077 crore in the same period last year.

Net profit of the Tata Group company rose to Rs 712 crore from Rs 45 crore in the previous year, aided by a one-time lease readjustment gain of Rs 543 crore, with a tax thereon of Rs 138 crore.

Gross margin surprise was offset by employee costs, which saw a sharp 90% increase YoY.

Trent's fashion concepts saw like-for-like growth of over 10% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The company's shares rose 8.5% before paring gains to trade 4.7% higher as of 10:25 a.m., compared to a 0.37% rise in the Nifty 50. The stock has jumped 221.26% in the past year.