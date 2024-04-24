Stock Of The Day: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance — Analyst Views, Key Levels

CLSA downgraded ICICI Prudential from 'buy' to 'underperform', citing limited upside potential. It rolled forward the valuation and raised the target price from Rs 630 to Rs 650 apiece, implying a potential upside of 9.46% from the previous close.

Citi Research downgraded ICICI Prudential to 'neutral' from 'buy', with a reduced target price of Rs 645 apiece from Rs 715 earlier. It highlighted concerns regarding sustained payout pressure, unfavourable product mix and elevated distributor payouts.

Jefferies India Pvt. maintains a 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 680 per share. It anticipates growth improvement from the current financial year and expects a 16% compound annual growth rate in the VNB from fiscal 2024–27, with lower sensitivity to mortality charges and operating expenses.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. retains a buy' rating with a target price of Rs 700 apiece. It expects ICICI Prudential to outperform the industry in business growth, projecting an 18% CAGR in the VNB over fiscal 2024–26, and values the company at 1.7 times the March 2026 enterprise value.