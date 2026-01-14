Stock Market Live Update: Nifty Opens Below 25,700, Sensex Falls Over 200 Points; Tata Elxsi Shares In Focus

Business NewsMarketsStock Market Live Update: Nifty Opens Below 25,700, Sensex Falls Over 200 Points; Tata Elxsi Shares In Focus
ICICI Lombard, Tata Elxsi, Endurance Tech, NLC India, Paytm and Just Dial are some of the important stocks to watch today.

14 Jan 2026, 09:16 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
Nifty, Sensex likely to open in red. (Photo credit: NDTV Profit)
Nifty, Sensex likely to open in red. (Photo credit: NDTV Profit) 
Good morning readers. The GIFT Nifty was trading near 25,700 early on Wednesday. The futures contract based on the benchmark Nifty 50 fell 0.06% at 25,761 as of 6:45 a.m. indicating a negative start for the Indian markets. This comes as Asian shares post small gains.
Stock Market Live Update: Nifty, Sensex Decline In Pre-Open

At pre-open, the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 83.75 points or 0.33% lower at 25,648.55. The BSE Sensex was down 61.30 points at 83,370.06.


Bharat Coking Coal IPO Creates History With 90 Lakh Applications

  • Bharat Coking Coal’s IPO drew record-breaking demand

  • BCCL is the first main board IPO of 2026

  • BCCL IPO garnered an overwhelming response from investors

  • Second-most subscribed PSU IPO in Indian history

  • BCCL IPO Surges to ₹1.17 Lakh Crore Bids, 147x Oversubscribed

  • Ranks third-most bid-for PSU IPO by total capital committed

  • Record demand from qualified institutional buyers and HNIs fueled the issue

  • Witnessed one of the highest subscription levels seen in recent public offerings

  • Issue received over 90 lakh applications

  • Waaree Energies brought its IPO in late 2024, is the close second with 82.65 lakh applications


Kotak Isn't Hitting The Brakes On TVS Motor; GST Cuts, EVs, Exports Add Fuel To The Tank — Details Inside

Kotak Institutional Equities has retained its 'Add' rating on TVS Motor, citing multiple demand and execution levers that are expected to sustain the company’s growth momentum over the medium term. The brokerage has revised its fair value to Rs 3,950, rolling forward its valuation to March 2028.

Kotak expects TVS Motor to continue outperforming the broader two-wheeler industry, driven by a combination of domestic recovery, electric vehicle (EV) leadership, network expansion and strong export momentum. Reflecting higher volume assumptions, Kotak has raised its FY2026–28 EBITDA estimates by 4–6%.

Spot Silver Above $90

Spot silver breaks over the $90 level, marking a fresh high.

Removal Of 10-Minute Delivery Positive For Swiggy, Eternal, Says Elara Capital — Here's Why

The brokerage firm believes the removal of the 10-minute benchmark from quick-commerce apps is net neutral to positive for Swiggy and Eternal.

Elara Capital believes metro demand for quick-commerce has already been entrenched, thus ruling out any significant impact of the move.

Perhaps more importantly, the firm notes that the ten-minute delivery threshold was largely optics-driven rather than a fundamental business guarantee.

Read the whole story here.








