Stock Market Live Update: Nifty Opens Below 25,700, Sensex Falls Over 200 Points; Tata Elxsi Shares In Focus

Kotak Institutional Equities has retained its 'Add' rating on TVS Motor, citing multiple demand and execution levers that are expected to sustain the company’s growth momentum over the medium term. The brokerage has revised its fair value to Rs 3,950, rolling forward its valuation to March 2028.

Kotak expects TVS Motor to continue outperforming the broader two-wheeler industry, driven by a combination of domestic recovery, electric vehicle (EV) leadership, network expansion and strong export momentum. Reflecting higher volume assumptions, Kotak has raised its FY2026–28 EBITDA estimates by 4–6%.