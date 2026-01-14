Stock Market Live Update: Nifty Opens Below 25,700, Sensex Falls Over 200 Points; Tata Elxsi Shares In Focus
ICICI Lombard, Tata Elxsi, Endurance Tech, NLC India, Paytm and Just Dial are some of the important stocks to watch today.
Stock Market Live Update: Nifty, Sensex Decline In Pre-Open
At pre-open, the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 83.75 points or 0.33% lower at 25,648.55. The BSE Sensex was down 61.30 points at 83,370.06.
Bharat Coking Coal IPO Creates History With 90 Lakh Applications
Bharat Coking Coal’s IPO drew record-breaking demand
BCCL is the first main board IPO of 2026
BCCL IPO garnered an overwhelming response from investors
Second-most subscribed PSU IPO in Indian history
BCCL IPO Surges to ₹1.17 Lakh Crore Bids, 147x Oversubscribed
Ranks third-most bid-for PSU IPO by total capital committed
Record demand from qualified institutional buyers and HNIs fueled the issue
Witnessed one of the highest subscription levels seen in recent public offerings
Issue received over 90 lakh applications
Waaree Energies brought its IPO in late 2024, is the close second with 82.65 lakh applications
Kotak Isn't Hitting The Brakes On TVS Motor; GST Cuts, EVs, Exports Add Fuel To The Tank — Details Inside
Kotak Institutional Equities has retained its 'Add' rating on TVS Motor, citing multiple demand and execution levers that are expected to sustain the company’s growth momentum over the medium term. The brokerage has revised its fair value to Rs 3,950, rolling forward its valuation to March 2028.
Kotak expects TVS Motor to continue outperforming the broader two-wheeler industry, driven by a combination of domestic recovery, electric vehicle (EV) leadership, network expansion and strong export momentum. Reflecting higher volume assumptions, Kotak has raised its FY2026–28 EBITDA estimates by 4–6%.
Spot Silver Above $90
Spot silver breaks over the $90 level, marking a fresh high.
Removal Of 10-Minute Delivery Positive For Swiggy, Eternal, Says Elara Capital — Here's Why
The brokerage firm believes the removal of the 10-minute benchmark from quick-commerce apps is net neutral to positive for Swiggy and Eternal.
Elara Capital believes metro demand for quick-commerce has already been entrenched, thus ruling out any significant impact of the move.
Perhaps more importantly, the firm notes that the ten-minute delivery threshold was largely optics-driven rather than a fundamental business guarantee.
Read the whole story here.