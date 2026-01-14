Removal Of 10-Minute Delivery Positive For Swiggy, Eternal, Says Elara Capital — Here's Why

Shares of quick commerce companies Eternal and Swiggy were in focus on Tuesday following news of the government directing these companies to halt the 10-minute guarantee on their platforms.

But given that the stock price of both Swiggy and Eternal wasn't impacted by the announcement, Elara Capital has come out with a note explaining the potential impact of the move.

The brokerage firm believes the removal of the 10-minute benchmark from quick-commerce apps is net neutral to positive for Swiggy and Eternal.

Elara Capital believes metro demand for quick-commerce has already been entrenched, thus ruling out any significant impact of the move.

Perhaps more importantly, the firm notes that the ten-minute delivery threshold was largely optics-driven rather than a fundmental business guarantee.