Nifty, Sensex Trade Higher As ITC, Bharti Airtel, NTPC Lead Gains: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices were trading higher through midday on Friday tracking gains in shares of ITC Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., and NTPC Ltd.

As of 12:17 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was 79.10 points, or 0.36%, higher at 22,036.60, and the S&P BSE Sensex was 128.87 points, or 0.18%, up at 72,533.04.

Intraday, Nifty rose 0.79% to 22,131.30, and Sensex rose 0.74% to 72,946.54.

"As far as Nifty 50 is concerned, it has already witnessed correction of 852-870 points in last five to seven trading session. In that sense, Nifty 50 is a bit oversold. Considering that, it has reached the lower end of that range," said Jatin Gedia, technical research analyst, Sharekhan Ltd.

"I think the probability of short-covering rally from current levels is high. Today, at the last trading session of week, shorts might want to book their profits, which is what propels some kind of a covering in the front line index. On the upside, we are expecting 22,280-22,300. With a stop loss at 22,000, one can go long in the Nifty 50."