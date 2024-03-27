Nifty Can Experience Breakdown If It Snaps Support Level, Says Analyst

The NSE Nifty 50 can experience a breakdown if it snaps the support level of 21,830, according to Jai Bala, chief market technician at CashTheChaos.

The markets will be in a comfortable position, provided the benchmark holds above the 21,830 mark. But if it breaks these levels, then it will become a matter of concern, Bala told NDTV Profit on Wednesday.

Presently, the markets are unlikely to hit the 22,500 level, he said, mentioning 22,200 as a very strong level of resistance.

The benchmark stock indices recouped from loss to gain on Wednesday, tracking recovery in heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd.