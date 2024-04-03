GAIL: Here's How It Can Benefit From Peak Electricity Demand In Summer

As of March, the Central Electricity Authority monitors 62 gas-based power stations. The total capacity of these power-based stations stand at 23,845 megawatts.

The requirement of gas for these power plants at a 90% plant load factor is 115 million standard cubic metres of gas per day. However, the plants are underutilised.

In the April–January period of financial year 2023, gas-based capacity of 9,308 MW has no generation of power. The total gas available to the power sector stood at only 16.2 mscm of gas per day in the period, according to a PIB release.