Five Stocks To Buy: Eternal, Oil India, Tech Mahindra And More
Stocks in focus include a mixed bag of calls across food delivery platforms, chemicals, IT, finance and more.
Leading market analysts have flagged fresh high-conviction trading ideas for the near term, with a mixed bag of buy and sell calls across food delivery platforms, chemicals, IT, finance and more.
Stocks in focus include Oil India, Navin Fluorine International and more.
Eternal
Swati Hotkar, AVP Technical Research, Nirmal Bang, has issued a buy call on Eternal. She has set a target price of Rs 315, while placing a stop loss at Rs 285, indicating continued strength in the space.
Navin Fluorine International
Aditya Agarwala, Head of Research and Investments, Invest4edu has taken a constructive stance on Navin Fluorine. He has recommended a buy, with a stop loss at Rs 5,870 and an upside target of Rs 6,400, pointing to near-term uptick at higher levels.
Tech Mahindra
Agarwala also has recommended a buy on Tech Mahindra, with a stop loss at Rs 1,570 and a target of Rs 1,700, suggesting limited downside and a favourable risk-reward ratio.
Shriram Finance
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President, Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd has turned bullish on Shriram Finance. He has advised a buy at Rs 972, with a stop loss at Rs 960 and a target of Rs 1,000, betting on improving price momentum in the stock.
Oil India
Vinay Rajani, CMT, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities has issued a buy call on Oil India at Rs 449. He has set a target price of Rs 475, while placing a stop loss at Rs 435, indicating continued strength in the space.