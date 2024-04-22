Decline In FIIs' Long Positions Can Lead To Time-Wise Correction, Says Analyst

Indian equities can go through further corrections in the coming sessions as long positions of overseas investors have declined to 35% and there are no signs of short-covering yet, according to Ruchit Jain of 5Paisa Ltd. The NSE Nifty 50 has been in oversold territory till Friday due to a sharp downturn in the preceding six sessions. The gains on Monday raise the question of whether it is an uptrend or a pullback move, the lead research analyst told NDTV Profit.

"Before the start of the correction, (the) FIIs had about 57–58% positions on the long side, but they have formed very aggressive short positions in the last one week. Long positions have declined to 35% now," he said.

Jain said that there are no signs of short-covering yet and this could lead to further corrections. "It would be a time-wise and not price-wise correction."

The benchmark stock indices ended higher for the second consecutive session on Monday, with the Nifty closing 0.86% higher at 22,336.40 and the S&P BSE Sensex gaining 0.77% to end at 73,648.62.