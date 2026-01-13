Buy, Sell Or Hold: TCS, Siemens, BEL, REC, Eternal, Nalco, Tata Steel — Ask Profit

Business NewsMarketsBuy, Sell Or Hold: TCS, Siemens, BEL, REC, Eternal, Nalco, Tata Steel — Ask Profit
Analysts also shared insights on the share price of Ireda.

13 Jan 2026, 09:23 PM IST i
Swati Hotkar of Nirmal Bang and Tapan Doshi of Catapan.in provided insights on these investor queries and more (Photo: Copilot)
Should you add shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Eternal Ltd. stock at an attractive price?

Swati Hotkar, associate vice president of technical research at Nirmal Bang, and Tapan Doshi of Catapan.in provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Tata Consultancy Services (CMP: Rs 3,268)

Doshi: Hold

  • Don't add more shares.

  • Companies will consolidate near this level for one or two years.

  • Margin deterioration may come for this company due to AI.

  • Stay long term if you want to gain from the stock.

Siemens (CMP: Rs 2,947.7)

Hotkar: Buy On Dips

  • Don't buy at the current price.

  • Definitely dips towards Rs 2,900-2,850 levels can be taken as an additional position.

Bharat Electronics (CMP: Rs 413.7)

Doshi: Hold

  • Last few quarterly results are also good.

  • Good orderbook.

  • Management is giving guidance of 15-20%.

  • Execution we have to see.

  • Positive, can hold for long term.

REC (CMP: Rs 366.9)

Hotkar: Hold

  • Definitely can hold on.

  • Keep a tight stoploss of Rs 350.

  • Can see upside of Rs 400 levels.

National Aluminium Co. (CMP: Rs 357.4)

Hotkar: Hold

  • Doing very well in the last two months.

  • Trading at all-time high.

  • Wouldn't recommend fresh long positions at the moment, risk-reward ratio not favourable

  • Any dips towards Rs 330-320 levels can be utilised to take fresh long positions.

  • Definitely hold for current levels.

  • Stop Loss at Rs 320.

Eternal (CMP: Rs 294.55)

Hotkar: Buy/Sell/Hold

  • At the technical front, the chart looks promising and looks very attractive at current market price.

  • Have seen a lot of selling pressure from Rs 368 to Rs 275.

  • Has shown possible divergence from the oversold zone.

  • Pullback rally likely to continue to at least Rs 320-330 levels.

  • Those who have long positions can hold.

  • Keep stoploss at Rs 280.

Tata Steel (CMP: Rs 182.57)

Doshi: Hold

  • Gone up a lot.

  • The European division may do well from here.

  • Domestic demand is quite good.

  • Stock has gone up a lot; one has to be careful.

  • Can hold the stock.

  • Keep a stop loss of 10-15% down.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (CMP: Rs 139.99)

Doshi: Buy

  • Accumulate the stock.

  • Buy in an SIP manner.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

