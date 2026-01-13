Buy, Sell Or Hold: TCS, Siemens, BEL, REC, Eternal, Nalco, Tata Steel — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Eternal Ltd. stock at an attractive price?

Swati Hotkar, associate vice president of technical research at Nirmal Bang, and Tapan Doshi of Catapan.in provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.