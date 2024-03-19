Krystal Integrated Services IPO Allotment To Be Out Soon; Follow These Steps To Check Allotment Status

The allotment status for Krystal Integrated Services IPO which concluded on March 18 will be finalised on Tuesday, March 19.

On the last day of subscription, the IPO was subscribed 13.21 times, with institutional investors subscribing 7.33 times, non-institutional investors subscribing 43.91 times, and retail investors subscribing 3.32 times.

The Rs 300.1-crore public issue comprised a fresh issue of Rs 175 crore and Rs 125 crore in an offer for sale by the promoters. The price band was fixed at Rs 680 to Rs 715 per share.

The IPO ranks 15th in the list of 2024's 'Most Subscribed IPOs' which got listed on BSE & NSE, ahead of Gopal Snacks IPO which was subscribed 9.02 times.