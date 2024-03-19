Krystal Integrated Services IPO Allotment To Be Out Soon; Follow These Steps To Check Allotment Status
The IPO has been subscribed 13.21 times on its last day of subscription.
The allotment status for Krystal Integrated Services IPO which concluded on March 18 will be finalised on Tuesday, March 19.
On the last day of subscription, the IPO was subscribed 13.21 times, with institutional investors subscribing 7.33 times, non-institutional investors subscribing 43.91 times, and retail investors subscribing 3.32 times.
The Rs 300.1-crore public issue comprised a fresh issue of Rs 175 crore and Rs 125 crore in an offer for sale by the promoters. The price band was fixed at Rs 680 to Rs 715 per share.
The IPO ranks 15th in the list of 2024's 'Most Subscribed IPOs' which got listed on BSE & NSE, ahead of Gopal Snacks IPO which was subscribed 9.02 times.
Investors who bid for the IPO can check the allotment status on official website of the registrar for IPO, Link Intime India Private Ltd and on the BSE website.
Follow the steps below to check your allotment status once the process is finalised.
How to check Krystal Integrated Services IPO allotment status on Link Intime?
Visit the Link Intime India website here: https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html
Select "Krystal Integrated Services Limited" from the company drop-down list on the Public Issues page.
Enter your PAN number, application number, DP Client ID or Account Number/IFSC
Click on the "SUBMIT" button.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
How to check Krystal Integrated Services IPO allotment status on BSE website
Go to the official BSE website here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Krystal Integrated Services Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Krystal Integrated Services IPO Listing Date
Krystal Integrated Services IPO will list on BSE & NSE on Thursday, March 21, 2024.
Issue Details
Issue opens: March 14.
Issue closes: March 18.
Total issue size: Rs 300.1 crore.
Face value: Rs 10 apiece.
Fixed price band: Rs 680–715 per share.
Minimum lot size: 20 shares.
Listing: NSE and BSE.
About Krystal Integrated Services Limited
Krystal Integrated Services Limited is a facilities management company which began operation in 2000 as a private security staff provider and later in 2005, entered the facility management segment. They manage buildings and offer services like cleaning, maintenance, and security. They work in hospitals, schools, airports, and other places.
Around 70% of the company's facility management business comes from government agencies or departments, including some of the leading airports.