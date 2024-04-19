Lok Sabha Election 2024: Amit Shah Says Modi's Popularity Will Lead To BJP's 'Best-Ever Showing' In South
Amit Shah submitted his nomination papers to contest from the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat earlier on Friday.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Bharatiya Janata Party would present its "best-ever showing" in southern states, where it has previously been a marginal player, attributing the confidence to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity and the party's rigorous campaigning.
"This time, from the south, I feel it will be our best-ever showing. We will have strong results in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka," Shah told NDTV. "For the first time in south India, Prime Minister Modi's popularity has reached a point where it will convert into election results."
The former BJP president also pointed to the increased vote share between 2014 and 2019 as another sign that the BJP's reach in south India, a region that has traditionally rejected the party, should now result in seat gains.
Voting is underway in Tamil Nadu for all 39 of its seats. Kerala will go to the polls in a single phase on April 26, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on May 13, while Karnataka will vote in two phases on April 26 and May 7.
The BJP did not win any seats in Kerala, Tamil Nadu or Andhra Pradesh in the last general election. It managed to win four seats in Telangana and 25 of the 28 seats in Karnataka.
Earlier on Friday, Shah submitted his nomination papers to contest from the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat. He had won the election from the constituency in 2019. The minister will face a challenge from Sonal Patel of the Indian National Congress.
"In this election, the whole country is excited to make Narendra Modi the prime minister for the third time with 400 'paar'. I appeal to people to vote and make the lotus blossom everywhere with a huge majority and make us successful in achieving the target of crossing 400 seats," he told a crowd of supporters in the city, reported ANI.
Gujarat will go into elections on May 7 in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.