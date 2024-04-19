Lok Sabha Election 2024: Amit Shah Says Modi's Popularity Will Lead To BJP's 'Best-Ever Showing' In South

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Bharatiya Janata Party would present its "best-ever showing" in southern states, where it has previously been a marginal player, attributing the confidence to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity and the party's rigorous campaigning.

"This time, from the south, I feel it will be our best-ever showing. We will have strong results in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka," Shah told NDTV. "For the first time in south India, Prime Minister Modi's popularity has reached a point where it will convert into election results."

The former BJP president also pointed to the increased vote share between 2014 and 2019 as another sign that the BJP's reach in south India, a region that has traditionally rejected the party, should now result in seat gains.