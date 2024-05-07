Godrej Consumer Shares Hit Record As It Calls Exceptional Loss Cash Positive

Shares of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. jumped nearly 8% on Tuesday to an all-time high even after reporting a one-time loss in the fourth quarter as the company said that this charge will be cash-positive.

Profitability was impacted as the company has incurred a one-time exceptional loss of Rs 2,378 crore due to restructuring of business in Africa, US and the Middle East region and another Rs 95 crore in other costs. Without the one-offs, GCPL reported a 22% growth in profit after tax to Rs 574 crore in the fourth quarter, according to an exchange filing.