Wipro Shares Gain After Q4 Profit Meets Analysts Estimates

However, brokerages including Goldman Sachs and Motilal Oswal expect the company's revenue growth to underperform its peers in this fiscal.

While CLSA said the company's new CEO has an advantage over his two previous predecessors, it also noted that it will be a tough ask for him to "turnaround Wipro's fortunes, which have been weak for the last two decades now."

For the June quarter, the company has guided for a 1.5% sequential fall in revenue, but in revenue from its IT Services segment, it expects a 0.5% rise in constant currency terms—in the range of $2,617-2,670 million.