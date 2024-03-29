Zee CEO Punit Goenka Prunes Technology And Innovation Centre By 50%

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. has announced strategic steps to streamline and overhaul its Technology and Innovation Centre.

Managing Director and CEO Punit Goenka led this initiative to make the Technology and Innovation Centre more efficient and cost-effective, according to the press release issued on Friday.

Basis the guidance received from the board during the recently conducted Monthly Management Mentorship Program, the Goenka has pruned the Technology and Innovation Centre's structure by approximately 50% and streamlined its scope of work, the release said.

"The steps are in line with his approach to optimise the resources and arrive at a cost-effective structure to drive continued growth for the company," it said.

Going forward, the Technology and Innovation Centre will maintain a sharper focus on enhancing the overall content creation, distribution and monetisation process for the company by utilising technology-led tools to gain deeper insights into consumer preferences, according to the release.