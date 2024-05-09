Tata Chairman N Chandrasekaran Warns Of Continued Supply Chain Disruptions For IT Sector

Global environment around the world continues to go through significant shifts as the pandemic resulted in supply chain shocks due to economic slowdown especially in developed markets. As initial signs of stability began to emerge, the further intensifying of military conflicts in West Asia this year continues to impact the global supply chains, said N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

"After two years of recessionary fears, persistently high inflation, and unprecedented monetary tightening, the global macro-outlook looks relatively better now, with improving growth, disinflation, and monetary easing in sight," the chairman said in an annual report.

Across industries globally, there are multiple mega trends that are shaping priorities of businesses, like artificial intelligence, new energy, supply chain and talent, Chandrasekaran noted.