NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsReliance Industries Positioned For Multiple Reratings Across Oil-To-Telecom Portfolio: Morgan Stanley
ADVERTISEMENT

Reliance Industries Positioned For Multiple Reratings Across Oil-To-Telecom Portfolio: Morgan Stanley

The research firm has maintained an 'overweight' rating with a target price of Rs 3,046 apiece, implying an upside of 2.52%.

09 Apr 2024, 11:35 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Reliance Industries Ltd. signage at one of its facilities (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Reliance Industries Ltd. signage at one of its facilities (Source: Company website)

Reliance Industries Ltd. is well positioned for multiple rerating across verticals such as new energy, refining, chemicals and telecom, given that the earnings upgrade cycle has already been priced-in by the 13% year-to-day stock movement, according to Morgan Stanley. It said net debt and slower capex intensity in the oil-to-telecom firm will support valuation in FY25.

The research firm has maintained an 'overweight' rating with a target price of Rs 3,046 apiece, implying an upside of 2.52%.

Reliance Industries' energy vertical was derated as the prospect of faster global fuel consumption declined over the past decade, Morgan Stanley said.

However, with global fuel demand getting upgraded for 2024 and there seems to be a slowdown in EVs in specific countries, refining vertical multiples should reflect, in part similar to that seen at US refiners year-to-date ( +1x one-year forward EV/Ebitda expansion).

Thus, fuel refining profitability remains the key to the upcoming earnings, wherein Morgan Stanley expects Reliance Industries' net profit to rise 6% sequentially.

The research expects the oil-to-chemicals, or O2C, Ebitda to reach a peak despite still-sluggish margins in chemicals, as it estimates GRMs to rise to $12+ per barrel despite reduced discounts on oil.

ALSO READ

ONGC, Reliance Industries, Oil India In Focus As Profit Margin Tightens

Opinion
ONGC, Reliance Industries, Oil India In Focus As Profit Margin Tightens
Read More

Chemicals

Chemicals is another area where concerns remain high after 18 months of destocking in olefins and projections of new capacity over the next five years.

"Like with all downcycles, we believe we are at peak bearishness on earnings outlook and multiples, but a path to normalised demand should help raise multiples and global utilisation for producers closer to mid-cycle,"  it said.

Morgan Stanley estimates this quarter should see Ebitda per tonne rise by 3-4% sequentially as olefin margins improved and ethane prices fell.

New Energy

New energy investments should be monetised by the end of 2024, and while competition with the China supply chain is on most investors' minds, demand creation by the government on solar panels from rooftop solar subsidies and tariffs should also be supportive of lower operating costs for RIL's integrated energy vertical, Morgan Stanley added.

ALSO READ

RIL Target Price Raised By Goldman Sachs Citing Higher Returns, Faster Capex Turnaround

Opinion
RIL Target Price Raised By Goldman Sachs Citing Higher Returns, Faster Capex Turnaround
Read More

Telecommunication 

Telecom has seen a relative underperformance in revenue growth for RIL's telecom arm compared to Bharti's India operations. Vodafone Idea raising capital increases the probability of an industry tariff hike, and RIL's telecom vertical multiple should play catchup with Bharti Airtel, Morgan Stanley added.

"We estimate 11% YoY Ebitda growth in the telecom vertical, driven by net subscriber adds of 11.5 million, slightly higher than last quarter."

Risks To Upside

  • Tightening global refining and chemical markets as the global cost curve inflects.

  • Rising market share and reduced competitive intensity in the telecom industry.

  • Partnerships in the new energy business.

Risks to Downside

  • Ban on single-use plastic that could hurt margins in the medium term.

  • Delay in the monetisation of its energy and telecom assets.

  • New energy investments are seeing execution hiccups.

ALSO READ

RIL Earnings Downgrade Cycle To Reverse On Improving Consumer Businesses: UBS

Opinion
RIL Earnings Downgrade Cycle To Reverse On Improving Consumer Businesses: UBS
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT