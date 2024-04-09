Reliance Industries Positioned For Multiple Reratings Across Oil-To-Telecom Portfolio: Morgan Stanley

Reliance Industries' energy vertical was derated as the prospect of faster global fuel consumption declined over the past decade, Morgan Stanley said.

However, with global fuel demand getting upgraded for 2024 and there seems to be a slowdown in EVs in specific countries, refining vertical multiples should reflect, in part similar to that seen at US refiners year-to-date ( +1x one-year forward EV/Ebitda expansion).

Thus, fuel refining profitability remains the key to the upcoming earnings, wherein Morgan Stanley expects Reliance Industries' net profit to rise 6% sequentially.

The research expects the oil-to-chemicals, or O2C, Ebitda to reach a peak despite still-sluggish margins in chemicals, as it estimates GRMs to rise to $12+ per barrel despite reduced discounts on oil.