Child Rights Body Asks FSSAI To Review Sugar Content In Nestle Baby Food

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has asked the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India to conduct a thorough review of the sugar content in Nestle India Ltd.'s baby food formulas, following a report exposing the presence of high levels of sugar in its mainstay brand, Cerelac.

The investigation conducted by Swiss organisation Public Eye uncovered that all 15 variants of Cerelac products sold in the country contain an average of 3 grammes of added sugar per serving. This means that every 30-gramme scoop of Cerelac contains 10% sugar. Adding sugar to baby products is deemed dangerous for babies and an unnecessary practice, warn experts.

"In light of these concerns, it is requested that FSSAI undertake a comprehensive review of the sugar content in baby food products manufactured and marketed by Nestle and other companies," said NCPCR Chief Priyank Kanoongo in a letter to the food regulator on Thursday.

It has asked FSSAI to inquire and disclose the information within seven days.

The letter, addressed to FSSAI Chief G Kamala Vardhan Rao, also stressed the importance of ensuring that baby food adheres to strict standards for nutritional quality and safety due to the vulnerability of this population group and their specific dietary requirements.

The child rights' body has also requested that the food regulator verify if Nestle's products are certified by them. Additionally, they have asked the FSSAI to supply them with the "standard guidelines" for infant food products.

It has sought the list of baby food manufacturing companies that are registered with the regulator along with their products.

FSSAI will examine the findings of Public Eye's report and present it before a scientific panel for further assessment, according to people with knowledge of the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity.

FSSAI has yet to respond to NDTV Profit's queries on the issue.

Nestle India, meanwhile, refuted the allegations. "Products manufactured in India are in 'full and strict compliance' with global food standards and local specifications pertaining to the requirements of all nutrients, including added sugars," the company said.

Milk products and nutrition category contributes 40% of the domestic sales of Nestle India.