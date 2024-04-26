Blinkit's Growth Drives Goldman Sachs To Raise Zomato Target Price

Goldman Sachs has raised the target price for Zomato Ltd. due to growth in the order value of Blinkit, even as the brokerage projected moderate growth for the company's food delivery gross order value.

The brokerage has maintained its 'buy' call on Zomato, with the target price raised to Rs 240 apiece from Rs 170 apiece earlier, implying an upside of nearly 30%.

Despite Zomato's share price rising 219% in the last 12 months, the brokerage noted that the stock trades at 48-times FY26 price to earnings, or 0.9 times price to earnings growth, significantly lower than MSCI India/India consumer discretionary trading at 1.4x/3.2x PEG.

The brokerage also believes that the market is still underappreciating Zomato's growth and profit potential in the online grocery segment. "We are 17%/33% ahead on FY26 revenues/Ebitda for the segment vs. visible alpha consensus," it said.