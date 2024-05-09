Bhavish Aggarwal's 'Pronouns Illness' Post Removed By LinkedIn; Ola CEO Says...

Days after sparking a debate by calling gender pronouns an "illness", Bhavish Aggarwal has now called out LinkedIn after the jobs portal removed his post criticising their AI for using non-binary pronouns for him.

The chief executive officer of ride-hailing giant Ola took to X, formerly Twitter, publicly calling out LinkedIn. He shared a screenshot showing a warning under his removed post: "Only you can see this post. It's been removed because it goes against our professional community guidelines." The screenshot showed the originally posted content criticising LinkedIn's AI for using "they/them" pronouns to refer to him.

"Dear LinkedIn this post of mine was about YOUR AI imposing a political ideology on Indian users that’s unsafe, sinister. Rich of you to call my post unsafe! This is exactly why we need to build own tech and AI in India. Else we’ll just be pawns in others political objectives," he said in the X post.