'No Need For...': Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Slams 'Pronoun Illness', Netizens React
Bhavish Aggarwal's comments drew sharp criticism from netizens. Many users pointed out the importance of respecting pronouns and inclusivity.
Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal on Sunday slammed the pronoun usage 'they' which he says is "perpetuated in India by MNCs". In a recent post, Aggarwal shared a screenshot of a conversation with a LinkedIn AI bot, circling the pronouns used by the bot. He referred to the practice of specifying pronouns as "pronoun illness" and spoke about its growing presence in "big city schools" and on resumes.
In a post on X, Aggarwal wrote, "Most of us in India have no clue about the politics of this pronouns illness. People do it because it’s become expected in our corporate culture, especially MNCs. Better to send this illness back where it came from. Our culture has always had respect for all. No need for new pronouns."
"Hoping that this 'pronoun illness' doesn’t reach India. Many 'big city schools' in India are now teaching it to kids. Also see many CVs with pronouns these days. Need to know where to draw the line in following the west blindly!", he added.
Aggarwal said the usage of "they" is perpetuated in India by MNCs without Indians even realising it.
Aggarwal's comments drew sharp criticism from netizens. Many users pointed out the importance of respecting pronouns and inclusivity. Several took to directly correcting the AI chatbots themselves saying that AI does not know the gender of the person. A few users also came out in support of the Krutrim AI founder. Here are some responses:
This is literally correct grammar though nothing to do with trans rights either sheesh. "They" has been a standard referrer for even single subjects for a while now it's not some mega conspiracy please relax— Edgar Allan Poeha (@vaniIlaessence) May 6, 2024
You have some nerve to say this when every company you have started is like a cheap knockoff a west counterpart. ð¤£— Shivansh Raghav (@lucidobserver) May 5, 2024
"Our culture has always had respect for all"-but not for people who want to choose their pronounsð¤¡. Tell me Bhavesh what difference does it make to your life? Why an AI being grammatically correct and gender neutral has offended you? I am assuming it would have offended youâ¦— Sakshi Narula (@mssakshinarula) May 6, 2024
Their is a gender neutral pronoun.— Mahesh Patidar (@imaheshpatidar) May 5, 2024
AI friendly pronoun. How can anyone know whats the gender of a person is?
LGBT people also look same.
Its so assuring to see someone from d corporate sector, raising such an important ideological issue. I hope others follow d footsteps, especially one of d giants in food delivery sector, who, needlessly, copied dis trend of they/them nonsense. Its frustrating n irritating.— Sunny Singh (@sampoorna_gyan) May 6, 2024
Calling it as illness is way beneath you as an industry leader bhavish, yes it was wrong on LinkedIn part use non binary pronouns as default when you identify with he/him, although mocking the pronouns and how people chose to identify themselves is disgusting, DELETE— Lakhan Pandey à¿ (@shrimansavage) May 5, 2024
Geez dude. They/them pronouns are used when the gender of the person is not available/not known to the person, typically onlyin written communication. It is literally one of the rules of English grammar and has nothing to do with preferred pronouns. Get over yourself man.— stupid detector (@clickdotme) May 5, 2024
You raised a good point. There should be a limit to follow the west.— Mayank (@mayankmus) May 6, 2024
Agreed, in the name of inclusion, this is just intellectual bankruptcy.— parth jindal (@ParthJindal_Ace) May 6, 2024
What Is 'They' Pronoun?
The usage of 'they' has been around for centuries, but it's become more common recently as awareness of gender identity has grown. Major style guides now accept 'they' as a singular pronoun. 'They' allows people to refer to someone without assuming their gender. This is especially important for non-binary people, whose identity does not fit neatly into 'man' or 'woman'.