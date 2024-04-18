World's Best Airports 2024: Doha's Hamad International Takes The Crown; Check Top 20 List Here
Doha's Hamad International Airport has been named the World's Best Airport 2024 in the Skytrax World Airport Awards. The 2023 Airport of the Year and 12-times previous winner, Singapore Changi Airport came second in the global ranking.
Hamad International Airport also won awards for the World’s Best Airport Shopping and the Best Airport in the Middle East, according to an official statement.
Seoul Incheon Airport secured the third position and was additionally recognised as the World's Most Family Friendly Airport for 2024. Meanwhile, Tokyo's Haneda and Narita airports claimed the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.
Notably, Hong Kong Airport made a remarkable leap in rankings, climbing 22 positions to claim the 11th spot, signalling a rebound in passenger traffic post the pandemic, according to a Bloomberg report.
The United States failed to make a significant mark in the rankings, with Seattle-Tacoma Airport slipping six places to the 24th position. Among European airports, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Munich and Zurich maintained their positions in the top 10.
Other highlights include New York's JFK Airport dropping five places to 93rd, while LaGuardia saw an improvement, rising from 57th to 33rd.
Melbourne Airport retained its position as the highest-ranked Australian airport, holding steady at 19th place. London Heathrow moved up one spot to 21st, while Gatwick Airport saw a rise of seven places to 48th. Japan's Okinawa Airport experienced the most significant improvement, climbing from 199th to 91st position.
Delhi International Airport was again triumphant as the Best Airport in India & South Asia, and its GMR parent, Hyderabad International Airport, was named Best Airport Staff Service in India & South Asia.
Bangalore International Airport won the award for Best Regional Airport in India & South Asia. JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity was the Best Airport Hotel in India & South Asia.
The World’s Top 20 Airports For 2024
Doha Hamad Airport
Singapore Changi Airport
Seoul Incheon Airport
Tokyo Haneda Airport
Tokyo Narita Airport
Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport
Dubai Airport
Munich Airport
Zurich Airport
Istanbul Airport
Hong Kong Airport
Rome Fiumicino Airport
Vienna Airport
Helsinki-Vantaa
Madrid-Barajas
Centrair Nagoya Airport
Vancouver Airport
Kansai Airport
Melbourne Airport
Copenhagen Airport