Earthquake In Northern New Jersey Rattles Manhattan Offices

Vehicles approach the Lincoln Tunnel in Weehawken, New Jersey.
(Bloomberg) -- An earthquake rattled northern New Jersey on Friday morning, shook buildings offices in Manhattan and was felt on Long Island and in New York’s Hudson Valley.
(Bloomberg) -- An earthquake rattled northern New Jersey on Friday morning, shook buildings offices in Manhattan and was felt on Long Island and in New York’s Hudson Valley.
Preliminary reports say a 4.7 magnitude tremor occurred near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, according to the US Geological Survey.
“We consider it to be moderate — it is capable of causing some damage,” said John Bellini, a geophysicist with the USGS. He said the most vulnerable structures would be older homes with brick faces and chimneys.