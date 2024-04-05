NDTV ProfitWorldEarthquake In Northern New Jersey Rattles Manhattan Offices
Earthquake In Northern New Jersey Rattles Manhattan Offices

An earthquake rattled northern New Jersey on Friday morning, shook buildings offices in Manhattan and was felt on Long Island and in New York’s Hudson Valley.

05 Apr 2024, 08:47 PM IST
Vehicles approach the Lincoln Tunnel in Weehawken, New Jersey.

(Bloomberg) -- An earthquake rattled northern New Jersey on Friday morning, shook buildings offices in Manhattan and was felt on Long Island and in New York’s Hudson Valley.

Preliminary reports say a 4.7 magnitude tremor occurred near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, according to the US Geological Survey.

“We consider it to be moderate — it is capable of causing some damage,” said John Bellini, a geophysicist with the USGS. He said the most vulnerable structures would be older homes with brick faces and chimneys.

--With assistance from Brandon Sapienza.

