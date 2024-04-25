Third Space Mission: Indian-Origin Astronaut Sunita Williams To Take Off On Expedition Again

In the upcoming mission, she, along with NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore, will fly the Starliner spacecraft on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket and dock at the orbiting laboratory. They will be present at the location for a week.

According to the space agency, this is the first crewed flight for the Starliner spacecraft.

"The mission will test the end-to-end capabilities of the Starliner system, including launch, docking, and return to Earth in the western United States. Following a successful crewed flight test, NASA will begin the final process of certifying Starliner and systems for crewed missions to the space station," said NASA.