Singapore Tops Henley Passport Index 2026, India Improves Rank: Check Top 10 List

Singapore has once again emerged as the nation with the most powerful passport, having access to 192 destinations with visa-free facility, the Henley Passport Index 2026 revealed on Wednesday. Japan and South Korea ranked next on the list, sharing the second spot.

In 2025, Finland was ranked after Singapore and Japan. However, South Korea has replaced the European nation this year. Other popular European countries such as Denmark, Luxembourg, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland also dominated the top ranks, sharing third place.

These rankings are based on each country’s visa-free score, which reflects the number of destinations passport holders can access without obtaining a prior visa.

India was ranked at 80th position, offering access to 55 destinations without a prior visa. This marked an improvement as compared to the 85th rank last year.

“The index includes 199 passports and 227 travel destinations, giving users the most extensive and reliable information about their global access and mobility,” the report noted.

