Nepal Investment Summit 2024: Handbook Released For Indian Investors

Published by the Nepal India Chamber of Commerce and Industries, the handbook released on the sidelines of the Nepal Investment Summit 2024 consists of insights into rules, regulations, taxation, investment climate, intellectual property rights, and investment procedures for prospective investors looking to engage with Nepal’s market.

According to the website of the Indian Embassy in Nepal, India is the largest source of investment into the Himalayan nation, accounting for more than 32% of the total FDI stock of Nepal, which is worth nearly $520 million, as per NRB data until mid-2020.