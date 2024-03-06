Maldives Not To Renew Agreement With India For Hydrographic Surveys: President Muizzu

Speaking with the locals of Raa Meedhoo, the President highlighted that the area of sea is twice as large as the entire land mass of the Maldives and noted that the Maldives “has not been in control of its Exclusive Economic Zone despite its significantly large area.”

“Although the EEZ is part of our territory, we did not have the capacity to monitor the area. God willing, our work (to monitor the Maldivian waters) will commence in March. We will establish a 24X7 monitoring system during this month,” Sun.mv, a news portal reported, quoting the President.