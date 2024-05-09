Japan, Nagaland Collaborate On Kohima Peace Memorial To Commemorate WWII

Expressing deep gratitude to the people of Nagaland for their magnanimous generosity extended to the Japanese people who had come back to collect the remains of their families, the envoy said “this generosity has fostered a new friendship between Japan and Nagaland.” Next to the Kohima Peace Memorial, an Eco-Park is going to be developed as part of the Nagaland Forest Management Project with ODA from the Japanese Government, he said.