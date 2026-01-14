Islamic NATO? Inside The Defence Pact That Turkey Is Looking To Join With Saudi Arabia, Pakistan

Turkey is holding high level negotiations to enter into a defence alliance with Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan where aggression against one member stated would be treated as an attack on all the members, similar to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation.

According to a Bloomberg report, the deal which was initially signed between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan is similar to Article 5 in NATO. Turkey is the second largest military entity in NATO after the US.

Sources cited by Bloomberg stated that the deal is highly likely and that the discussions regarding Turkey's membership are at the advanced stage.

This military pact aligns with Turkey’s geopolitical interests which coincide with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan's in South Asia, as well as the Middle East and Africa, as per the sources' statement to Bloomberg.

Turkey further views this move as an avenue to consolidate security and deter military aggression in the wake of the questionable reliability of both US, as well as its President Donald Trump's support of NATO.

Saudi Arabia brings financial strength to the table, while Pakistan provides nuclear capabilies, ballistic missiles and manpower, and Turkey has an advanced military experience and consolidated a defense industry, as per a statement to Bloomberg from Nihat Ali Ozcan, a strategist with think tank TEPAV based in Ankara.

“As the US prioritizes its own interests and that of Israel in the region, changing dynamics and fallout from regional conflicts are prompting countries to develop new mechanisms to identify friends and foes,” Ozcan said.