No Damage To Iran's Nuclear Sites, Says International Atomic Energy Agency

Equity index futures in Europe and the US faced a downturn amid escalating tensions in West Asia, causing stocks to slide and driving up prices of oil and safe-haven assets, such as treasuries and the US dollar.

Israel's retaliatory strike on Iran, occurring within a week of Tehran's rocket and drone attacks, sparked concerns about escalating tensions across the region. However, markets pared some of the risk-off moves after Iran downplayed the incident.

Brent crude shot more than 4% above the psychologically crucial level of $90 per barrel before falling back below the level. Gold surged past $2,400 an ounce.

The yield on 10-year treasuries slumped as much as 11 basis points to 4.52%, while a gauge of the dollar climbed as much as 0.6% to its highest since November.