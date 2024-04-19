No Damage To Iran's Nuclear Sites, Says International Atomic Energy Agency
IAEA confirmed that there is no damage to Iran's nuclear sites after Israel launched a retaliatory attack on the country while calling for extreme restraint from all parties.
The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed that there is no damage to Iran's nuclear sites after Israel launched a retaliatory attack on the country less than a week after Tehran’s rocket and drone barrage. Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the IAEA, continued to call for extreme restraint from all parties and reiterated that nuclear facilities should never be a target in military conflicts, in an official statement posted by the agency on X.
The IAEA is monitoring the situation very closely, it said.
IAEA can confirm that there is no damage to #Iranâs nuclear sites. DG @rafaelmgrossi continues to call for extreme restraint from everybody and reiterates that nuclear facilities should never be a target in military conflicts. IAEA is monitoring the situation very closely. pic.twitter.com/4F7pAlNjWM— IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency âï¸ (@iaeaorg) April 19, 2024
Equity index futures in Europe and the US faced a downturn amid escalating tensions in West Asia, causing stocks to slide and driving up prices of oil and safe-haven assets, such as treasuries and the US dollar.
Israel's retaliatory strike on Iran, occurring within a week of Tehran's rocket and drone attacks, sparked concerns about escalating tensions across the region. However, markets pared some of the risk-off moves after Iran downplayed the incident.
Brent crude shot more than 4% above the psychologically crucial level of $90 per barrel before falling back below the level. Gold surged past $2,400 an ounce.
The yield on 10-year treasuries slumped as much as 11 basis points to 4.52%, while a gauge of the dollar climbed as much as 0.6% to its highest since November.