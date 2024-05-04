Indonesia Relocates 10,000 People After Volcano Eruptions

ADVERTISEMENT
(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia will permanently relocate some 10,000 people living on an island in North Sulawesi following concerns that more eruptions could come from an active volcano that has already caused damages.
The volcano in the Ruang island erupted last month and was followed by another incident on Tuesday, prompting the government to carry out the evacuations and permanent relocation, local media Tempo cited Coordinating Human Development Minister Muhadjir Effendy as saying on Friday after a cabinet meeting.
Authorities have issued a state of emergency until May 14, warning of a potential tsunami should parts of the volcano collapse due to eruptions. The eruptions have prompted several airports in nearby areas to close, forcing flight cancellations.
