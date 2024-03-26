Florida Bans Social Media For Kids Under 14

In addition to the parental-consent requirements for 14- and 15-year-olds, the Florida law extends an age-verified ban on social media to 13-year-olds. A 1998 law already restricts how children under 13 access the internet, which is why many social media companies technically don’t allow younger users to start accounts. Congress has considered raising the age of those restrictions to users under the age of 17, but that legislation hasn’t advanced.