'Big Price To Pay': Trump Rules Out Talks With Iran, Asks Protesters To Take Over Institutions

US President Donald Trump has cancelled all meetings with Iranian officials citing killing of protestors as the reason, according to a post on his social media platform Truth Social on Tuesday.

Trump remarked that Iran will have to "pay a big price" for killing protestors and that talks will remain suspended till the "senseless killing" stops.

Further, he encouraged all the protestors to continue efforts and take over institutions.

"Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MAGA!!! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP", the post stated.

With this announcement, Trump has ruled out the possibility that Iran and US can settle differences via diplomatic dialogue

(This is a developing story)