Biden Plan Calls For Hospitals To Pay More For Drugs To Head Off Shortages

The suspension of production at a plant in India run by Intas Pharmaceuticals hastened health officials' work to address the brittleness of the generic drug supply chain, according to a senior administration official who asked not to be named as details of the plan aren’t public. The plant made essential drugs for the US market. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure worked with the White House to design the strategy, the official said.