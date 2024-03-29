Beyoncé Covers The Beatles' Blackbird In New Album Cowboy Carter

Beyoncé's latest album 'act ii Cowboy Carter', which sees the pop star come back to country music after a long time, includes a cover of The Beatles' Blackbird. The song was penned by Paul McCartney as a dedication to black women in the backdrop of Civil Rights Movement in the U.S.

Beyoncé has said that she created her latest album from her experience of not feeling welcome in the country music space in an earlier stage of her career, something other country artists of colour have also spoken about. This is the prime reason why the Beatles song which was originally featured in the White Album which came out in 1968 has made it to Beyoncé's latest album.

The pop star has collaborated with other significant black artists like Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy and Reyna Roberts in the song.

"This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t.," Beyoncé wrote on her Instagram post.