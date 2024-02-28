India's Ultra Rich Tally To Grow The Fastest At 50% By 2028: Knight Frank

India will witness the highest growth in the number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals in the world by 2028, according to a Knight Frank LLP report.

UHNWIs—with a net worth of at least $30 million—will rise from 13,263 in 2023 to 19,908 in 2028, a 50.1% jump. Globally, the growth will be 28.1% during the five-year period, while Asia is estimated to see a rise of 38.3%, according to the report.

India's climb in this rank will be closely followed by mainland China (47%), Turkey (42.9%), and Malaysia (34.6%). The period to 2028 will see more wealth created in Asia-Pacific than in any other region, 'The Wealth Report' said.

Though, with the mobility of wealth increasing, the report said a key question is whether future growth remains within these and other high-growth markets or whether there will be a leakage of talent to Europe, Australasia or North America.

London-based firm Henley & Partners has found that Indian HNWIs, who migrated from India to various geographies across the globe, were the second-highest in 2022.

More than 2 lakh Indians gave up their citizenship in 2022, according to data tabled in Parliament last year.