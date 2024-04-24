Jamie Dimon Has A Rival In Tech: Silicon Valley Bank

For SVB, this is another advantage from its long history of banking Silicon Valley — and it’s a muscle that’s getting plenty of exercise right now. Cadieux told me his bankers have years of experience watching the progress companies make against their financial and business goals and knowing when a bit of extra funding can get them to the next milestone, or when the lenders and backers need to get involved to help it change course. If a company is never going to reach the next target, the bank’s job becomes a tricky balancing act to ensure it gets something back. It often means finding a way to keep key people interested when their dreams of becoming a billionaire tech-titan have evaporated; the intellectual property of a startup may be worthless without the people who created it.