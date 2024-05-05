If US And Israel Don’t Honor The Laws Of War, Nobody Will

Washington can keep invoking the rule of law selectively to suit itself and allies such as Israel, at the cost of alienating more countries and people abroad. Or it can reassert the leadership role it assumed in the 1940s. That would mean refining the laws of war to fit new circumstances, and then sticking to the rules like everybody else. A great first step would be to sign the Statute of Rome; to recognize the International Criminal Court even when it hurts; and then to trust that everybody, friend or foe, gets a fair trial, leading to a verdict that stands.