How Crazy Would It Be If Warren Buffett Bought Boeing?

Boeing is also cheap considering the potential cash generation if and when it regains its footing. The shares traded at an average of about $280 in 2017 and 2018 (before the fallout from the 737 Max crashes hit) and have sunk to $178, giving the company a market value of $109 billion. Fixed-income investors are eager to invest in the company. Boeing attracted $77 billion of offers for a $10 billion bond sale last month even though Moody’s Ratings had cut the company’s credit rating to one step above junk less than a week earlier. Even with paying a premium, Berkshire has the cash, and there’s precedent for Buffett raising funds by paring his other equity holdings.