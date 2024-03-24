Resistance Is Futile, But Maybe Not With AI

Who else makes money? OpenAI for sure, because its GPT-4 is a (if not the) state-of-the-art LLM, and it has the deep pockets of Microsoft Corp. to finance the training of the next version, presumably GPT-5. Today, the world hangs on every word uttered by OpenAI’s chief executive, Sam Altman. But OpenAI faces more immediate competition than Nvidia, and not only from Alphabet Inc.’s Google. Open-source AI systems including LLaMA, Alpaca and Vicuna are not so far behind. It is easy to imagine a significant proportion of users being willing to settle for AI chatbots that are not quite so great but free (or ad-supported), leaving the professionals to pay for the premium service.