Buffett And Berkshire’s Entertainment Value Is Waning

That buddy act technically ended with Munger’s death in late November — at “99.9 years,” Buffett said, as Munger had been due to turn 100 on New Year’s Day — but it was still a chief theme of Saturday’s annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska. The ceremonies began with a movie about the Munger-Buffett partnership, which unlike past such films was broadcast to viewers outside the CHI Health Center Arena as well as those within. And during the long Q&A that followed (at least the morning session; I’m writing this before the start of the afternoon activities), Buffett’s occasional invocations of Munger provided most of the bright spots.