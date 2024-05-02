World Tuna Day 2024: Date, History, Significance And All You Need To Know

In 2016, the United Nations General Assembly voted to declare May 2 as World Tuna Day with the aim of conserving the world's tuna population.

Demand for tuna fish is driven by its high nutritive values. It is rich in Omega-3, proteins, minerals, vitamin B12 etc. This surge in demand has resulted in a threat to the species.

"According to the latest data, among the seven principal tuna species, 33.3% of the stocks are estimated to be fished at biologically unsustainable levels," the UN stated. Over seven million metric tons of tuna and tuna-like fish are fished annually.

World Tuna Day is a conscious effort to create awareness and restrict tuna-related activities around the world.