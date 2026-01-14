Business NewsTrending'What About Our Flights, Hotels?' Fans Fume Over John Mayer's Mumbai Concert Postponement
ADVERTISEMENT

'What About Our Flights, Hotels?' Fans Fume Over John Mayer's Mumbai Concert Postponement

The announcement triggered a wave of angry responses from ticket-holders, many of whom say they have already spent heavily on non-refundable travel and stay bookings.

14 Jan 2026, 04:06 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>BookMyShow cited "unforeseen circumstances" for the postponement, and said existing tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date. (Photo: John Mayer/Instagram)</p></div>
BookMyShow cited "unforeseen circumstances" for the postponement, and said existing tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date. (Photo: John Mayer/Instagram)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

American singer-songwriter and guitarist John Mayer’s much-anticipated Mumbai concert was postponed from Jan 22 to Feb 11, BookMyShow said.

The platform cited "unforeseen circumstances" for the deferment, and said existing tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date.

The announcement triggered a wave of angry responses from ticket-holders, many of whom say they have already spent heavily on non-refundable travel and stay bookings.

A user on Instagram questioned the mid-week reschedule, saying the issue goes beyond ticket costs because attendees have booked flights and hotels, and "it is not easy to cancel," adding that there was "not even an option of refunds."

Similar concerns were raised by another user, who called the postponement "so disappointing" and appealed for refunds, saying that several of them saved all year for a concert trip.

Another user asked who would reimburse flight tickets for those coming from out of the town.

ALSO READ

India's Concert Economy To Create 1.2 Crore Temporary Jobs By 2030–32: NLB Services
Opinion
India's Concert Economy To Create 1.2 Crore Temporary Jobs By 2030–32: NLB Services
Read More
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo: Instagram)</p></div>

(Photo: Instagram)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo: Instagram)</p></div>

(Photo: Instagram)

Several netizens called the situation as an unfair burden on the ticket-buyers. Rebooking travel tickets and securing leave from workplace again may not be feasible, some of the netizens pointed out.

What To Do If You Bought Tickets

The BookMyShow announcement mentions, "All existing tickets purchased on book my show will remain valid for the rescheduled date. For any ticket related inquiries, please contact our customer service team at reachout@bookmyshow.com."

If you already bought tickets for the original concert date, you don't need to do anything. Your tickets will be transferred for the new date, Feb 11, 2026.

If you have any questions or concerns about your tickets, you can email BookMyShow's customer service team at reachout@bookmyshow.com. They can assist with issues like ticket refunds or exchanges, cancellations or ticket-related queries.

ALSO READ

John Mayer's India Debut Postponed —Check New Dates Here
Opinion
John Mayer's India Debut Postponed —Check New Dates Here
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT