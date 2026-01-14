'What About Our Flights, Hotels?' Fans Fume Over John Mayer's Mumbai Concert Postponement
The announcement triggered a wave of angry responses from ticket-holders, many of whom say they have already spent heavily on non-refundable travel and stay bookings.
American singer-songwriter and guitarist John Mayer’s much-anticipated Mumbai concert was postponed from Jan 22 to Feb 11, BookMyShow said.
The platform cited "unforeseen circumstances" for the deferment, and said existing tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date.
A user on Instagram questioned the mid-week reschedule, saying the issue goes beyond ticket costs because attendees have booked flights and hotels, and "it is not easy to cancel," adding that there was "not even an option of refunds."
Similar concerns were raised by another user, who called the postponement "so disappointing" and appealed for refunds, saying that several of them saved all year for a concert trip.
Another user asked who would reimburse flight tickets for those coming from out of the town.
(Photo: Instagram)
(Photo: Instagram)
Several netizens called the situation as an unfair burden on the ticket-buyers. Rebooking travel tickets and securing leave from workplace again may not be feasible, some of the netizens pointed out.
What To Do If You Bought Tickets
The BookMyShow announcement mentions, "All existing tickets purchased on book my show will remain valid for the rescheduled date. For any ticket related inquiries, please contact our customer service team at reachout@bookmyshow.com."
If you already bought tickets for the original concert date, you don't need to do anything. Your tickets will be transferred for the new date, Feb 11, 2026.
If you have any questions or concerns about your tickets, you can email BookMyShow's customer service team at reachout@bookmyshow.com. They can assist with issues like ticket refunds or exchanges, cancellations or ticket-related queries.