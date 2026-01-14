'What About Our Flights, Hotels?' Fans Fume Over John Mayer's Mumbai Concert Postponement

American singer-songwriter and guitarist John Mayer’s much-anticipated Mumbai concert was postponed from Jan 22 to Feb 11, BookMyShow said.

The platform cited "unforeseen circumstances" for the deferment, and said existing tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date.

The announcement triggered a wave of angry responses from ticket-holders, many of whom say they have already spent heavily on non-refundable travel and stay bookings.

A user on Instagram questioned the mid-week reschedule, saying the issue goes beyond ticket costs because attendees have booked flights and hotels, and "it is not easy to cancel," adding that there was "not even an option of refunds."

Similar concerns were raised by another user, who called the postponement "so disappointing" and appealed for refunds, saying that several of them saved all year for a concert trip.

Another user asked who would reimburse flight tickets for those coming from out of the town.