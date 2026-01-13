Rs 1 Lakh Salary With Parents Vs Rs 2.5 Lakh Alone In Big City: X User Sparks Debate

In a social media post that has gone viral, a user questioned what mattered more—money or the comfort of living with parents.

In an X post on Monday, influencer Neha Nagar sparked a broader discussion on life and career choices by asking whether earning Rs 1 lakh per month while living with parents in a tier-2 town was preferable to earning Rs 2.5 lakh while living alone in a metro city.

The post quickly gained traction, sparking a social media debate over employment opportunities in big cities and modern living. The post has garnered over 2.38 lakh views and nearly 450 comments on X.

Hundreds of users have shared their opinions, with some noting that they preferred staying with family, while others emphasised independence, career growth and better opportunities in big cities.

“Life in tier 2 families is full of family politics and living up to padosi’s expectations and validation. Life in the metro, let’s not even go there…..not even clean air!! It’s rigged either way, the solutions are out of the box we are caged in!![sic],” a user commented. His comment alone has received over 200 likes, showing how strongly users related to the dilemma.