'Pressure Is Real, Dangerous': Raghav Chadha Hails Centre's Ban On 10-Minute Deliveries

He said the branding and promotion of ultra-fast deliveries created constant and dangerous stress for riders. "When '10 minutes' is printed on a rider’s t-shirt, jacket or bag, and a timer runs on the customer's screen, the pressure is real, constant, and dangerous,” Chadha said, adding that removing such deadlines would help ensure the safety of delivery workers and the public at large.

The AAP leader’s remarks came after Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya asked major quick-commerce and food delivery platforms, including Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy and Zomato, to remove 10-minute delivery promises from their apps and promotional material. The direction followed discussions between the labour ministry and company officials, with worker safety cited as the primary concern.

Blinkit has already acted on the advisory, revising its brand messaging. Its principal tagline has been changed from "10,000+ products delivered in 10 minutes" to "30,000+ products delivered at your doorstep". Other platforms are expected to follow suit in the coming days.