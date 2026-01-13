'Pressure Is Real, Dangerous': Raghav Chadha Hails Centre's Ban On 10-Minute Deliveries
The remarks came after the government asked platforms like Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy and Zomato to remove 10-minute delivery promises from their apps and promotional material.
The Union government's directive to quick-commerce and food delivery platforms to drop the 10-minute delivery commitments is a much-needed step to safeguard the lives and dignity of gig workers, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha said on Tuesday.
"Satyamev Jayate. Together, we have won," the Rajya Sabha member wrote on X. He thanked the central government for what he called a "timely, decisive and compassionate" intervention, saying the change would significantly reduce the pressure faced by delivery riders on Indian roads.
He said the branding and promotion of ultra-fast deliveries created constant and dangerous stress for riders. "When '10 minutes' is printed on a rider’s t-shirt, jacket or bag, and a timer runs on the customer's screen, the pressure is real, constant, and dangerous,” Chadha said, adding that removing such deadlines would help ensure the safety of delivery workers and the public at large.
The AAP leader’s remarks came after Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya asked major quick-commerce and food delivery platforms, including Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy and Zomato, to remove 10-minute delivery promises from their apps and promotional material. The direction followed discussions between the labour ministry and company officials, with worker safety cited as the primary concern.
Blinkit has already acted on the advisory, revising its brand messaging. Its principal tagline has been changed from "10,000+ products delivered in 10 minutes" to "30,000+ products delivered at your doorstep". Other platforms are expected to follow suit in the coming days.
Chadha has been a vocal advocate for gig workers, repeatedly speaking on issues such as long hours, low pay and lack of social security. Over recent months, he has said he spoke to hundreds of delivery partners who felt overworked and underpaid, often risking their lives to meet what he described as unrealistic deadlines.
To spotlight their struggles, the MP earlier went undercover as a delivery agent, wearing a Blinkit uniform and accompanying a rider during an order. On Dec. 31 last year, he also spent New Year’s Eve with gig workers, many of whom were part of a nationwide strike seeking fair wages and better working conditions.
In Parliament too, Chadha has raised concerns about the “pain and misery” faced by gig workers, calling for regulation of app-based platforms and the introduction of social security benefits, fair pay and workplace protections. He said the Centre’s move to end 10-minute delivery commitments was a significant step in that direction.
“You’re not alone, we’re all with you,” Chadha said.