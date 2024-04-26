OTT Releases This Week: 'Laapataa Ladies', 'Crakk', 'Ranneeti' And More; Details Here
'Dil Dosti Dilemma', 'Dead Boy Detectives', 'The Beekeeper' and more, here's what you can watch on OTT platforms this week.
April so far has been quite an entertaining month for viewers with versatile genres to pick from and watch over the weekend. The last week of the month is no different as it is packed with entertaining and terrific web series and movies across different video streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv and others.
Here’s all you can add to your OTT watchlist for this weekend:
1. 'Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond'
War room drama series 'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond', featuring Jimmy Shergill and Lara Dutta, is streaming on JioCinema. Inspired from real life events that shook the nation, the show will take viewers behind the scenes of India’s largest defence operation, JioCinema said in a press release.
The story you know. The war you don't.— JioCinema (@JioCinema) April 17, 2024
Witness India's historic tale of modern warfare.
Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond- trailer out now!#RanneetiOnJioCinema streaming 25 April onwards.@jimmysheirgill @LaraDutta @Prasanna_actor @ranaashutosh10 @AshishVid pic.twitter.com/0Twh9vzXn1
It is directed by Santosh Singh, the series is produced by Sunjoy Waddhwa and Comall Sunjay W from Sphereorigins Multivision Private Limited According to the makers, the series decodes the modern warfare that is not fought on physical borders but 'transcends to the domain of social media, digital tactics and covert political moves that have the power to reshape geo-politics'.
Release Date: April 25
2. 'Dil Dosti Dilemma'
'Dil Dosti Dilemma', a young adult series, premiered on Prime Video on April 25.
An adaptation of author Andaleeb Wajid's 2016 book 'Asmara's Summer', the show is directed by Debbie Rao and produced by Ten Years Younger Productions. It features actors Anushka Sen, Kush Jotwani, Tanvi Azmi and Shishir Sharma in lead roles.
According to the makers, 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' will take audiences into the world of Asmara, a popular, witty, and charming young girl. Her summer takes an unexpected turn when she is sent to her grandparents' neighbourhood as a form of punishment.
"To maintain appearances with her friends, she pretends to be in Canada. Will this experience become a nightmare, a journey of personal growth, or both? Packed with plot twists and heartwarming revelations, join Asmara as she navigates a journey of self-discovery, nurtures family bonds, forges genuine friendships, and experiences the magic of first love, amidst the enchanting bylanes of Tibbri Road," the official plotline read.
Finally #DDDonprimevideo is out now!!! So happy & excited! @PrimeVideoIN â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/gHYReZvjeZ— Anushka Sen (@anushkasen_04) April 25, 2024
3. 'Crakk-Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa'
Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal-starrer 'Crakk-Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa' will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from April 26. Directed by Aditya Datt, the action film had its theatrical release on February 23. It also features Amy Jackson and Nora Fatehi.
The film follows a story of a young man whose journey begins in the slums of Mumbai but later his life takes a turn as he enters the world of extreme sports.
Aa gaya hai extreme sports action ka deadly league, jaha sirf ek hi golden rule hai -JEETEGAA TOH JIYEGAA!— Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) April 22, 2024
Dekho Crakk ka deadly action, April 26 se only on @disneyplusHS#CrakkonHotstar@norafatehi @rampalarjun @iamamyjackson @adidatt @abbassayyed771 @actionherofilm1 @Tseries pic.twitter.com/QQ1vTzxZvm
4. 'Dead Boy Detectives'
"Two teen ghosts work alongside a clairvoyant to solve mysteries for their supernatural clientele — until a powerful witch complicates their plans," the official plotline of the show says.
The eight-episode supernatural series is based based on characters created for DC by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner.
Unfinished business? Hire the Dead Boy Detectives.— Netflix Tudum (@NetflixTudum) April 20, 2024
The new supernatural series premieres on April 25:https://t.co/DWUccslDiY
Release Date: April 25
5. ‘The Beekeeper’
The plot is based in Massachusetts, where a beekeeper resides as a tenant in the barn of a retired schoolteacher. When the teacher finds herself eloped in a scam, she commits suicide and the beekeeper finds her body.
The FBI agent who is the daughter of the dead schoolteacher arrests the beekeeper, however, he gets released soon once the suicide is confirmed. The Beekeeper sets on a mission to bring the truth out but will he be successful in his mission?
Dive into the adrenaline-fueled world of 'The Beekeeper'! ð Get ready for high-octane action and heart-pounding thrills. ð¬ #TheBeekeeper #Teaser #ActionUnleashed pic.twitter.com/ySOKZ6mEKx— Lionsgate Play (@lionsgateplayIN) April 20, 2024
The cast includes Jason Statham, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Josh Hutcherson, Phylicia Rashad, and Michael Epp.
Where To Watch: Lionsgate Play
Release Date: April 26
6. 'Laapata Ladies'
'Laapataa Ladies', directed by Kiran Rao is now streaming on Netflix. The Hindi film is a comic take on two brides in rural India who accidently get swapped during a train journey. It is presented by Jio Studios and produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Rao's Kindling Productions.
The film is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. Sneha Desai has penned the screenplay and dialogues with Divyanidhi Sharma credited for additional dialogues.
Apart from these, the following movies and series are expected to be available for the weekend:
'Kung Fu Panda 4' (BookMyShow; April 26)
'Tillu Square' (Netflix; April 26)
'City Hunter' (Netflix; April 25)
'Briganti' (Netflix; April 23)
'Bhimaa' (Disney Plus Hotstar; April 26)
'Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humar' (Season 3) (Amazon MiniTV; April 25)