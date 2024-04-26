OTT Releases This Week: 'Laapataa Ladies', 'Crakk', 'Ranneeti' And More; Details Here

'Dil Dosti Dilemma', a young adult series, premiered on Prime Video on April 25.

An adaptation of author Andaleeb Wajid's 2016 book 'Asmara's Summer', the show is directed by Debbie Rao and produced by Ten Years Younger Productions. It features actors Anushka Sen, Kush Jotwani, Tanvi Azmi and Shishir Sharma in lead roles.

According to the makers, 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' will take audiences into the world of Asmara, a popular, witty, and charming young girl. Her summer takes an unexpected turn when she is sent to her grandparents' neighbourhood as a form of punishment.

"To maintain appearances with her friends, she pretends to be in Canada. Will this experience become a nightmare, a journey of personal growth, or both? Packed with plot twists and heartwarming revelations, join Asmara as she navigates a journey of self-discovery, nurtures family bonds, forges genuine friendships, and experiences the magic of first love, amidst the enchanting bylanes of Tibbri Road," the official plotline read.