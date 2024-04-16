Managers Can't Say No: Chinese Supermarket Chain Introduces 'Sad Leave' Policy For Employees

"Everyone has days when they are sad, that's human nature," the founder said, according to an article in The Strait Times.

"When they have this 'sad leave', they can feel happy once more. This means that they sense the company’s understanding and support, and get a taste of work-life balance," the founder said in his statement.

Employees have the freedom to plan when they wish to apply for this leave, he added.

He set up his first store in 1995 and has now expanded to 12 outlets across the Henan province, according to The Straits Times.

The supermarket chain is commonly referred to as Haidilao. It offers exclusive customer services like pet feeding, blood pressure measurements, and handbag care.

This is not the first instance where the founder has adopted the worker-first culture. The retail chain offers several perks to its employees.

Employees are also eligible to claim 5,000 yuan (S$950) for grievances at work such as customer threats or insults.